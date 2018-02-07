28 MORE Black Picture Books That Aren’t About Boycotts, Buses or Basketball (2018)

When I made the first of these lists back in 2016 I had no idea the places it would go: Libraries, schools and families all over the world continue to share it even now, and I am humbled by its reception. I’ve long threatened to do a sequel to that list, so here it is. Same old librarian, all new tricks. Same rules apply:
1) Titles that came out within the last ten years (or so).
2) A spread in the gender of the protagonists.
3) Shine light on typically ignored aspects of black life. Nothing against history, but we aren’t exactly hurting for books on slavery. We could do with some more books about fishing, owning pets, and generally any other hobby children have. (That said, this list caught a lot more history than the last one.)
The books are not ranked in any way. Creator(s) are noted: Author/Illustrator.
See you in the stacks, but more importantly, buy some books!
- Freedom in Congo Square
(Carole Boston Weatherford/R. Gregory Christie)
I lean out of historical stuff for these lists, but this book was too strong to ignore. A look at the birthplace of jazz, and how Congo Square was just about the only place that could have happened.
- Crown: An Ode to the Fresh Cut
(Derrick Barnes/Gordon C. James)
Anything that alleviates the drama of taking a child to the barbershop should be celebrated. A beautifully done and warm book about learning to love your hair, the process of maintaining it, and the unique experience of barbershop traditions.
- Radiant Child: The Story of Young Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat
(Javaka Steptoe)
This is the 2017 Coretta Scott King Book Awards Illustrator Winner, and for good reason. Get hip to one of the greatest names to ever grace the art world in this completely accessible narrative done in a playful and informative style.
- Hidden Figures: The True Story of Four Black Women and the Space Race
(Margot Lee Shetterly/Laura Freeman)
By now you’ve probably seen the movie and read Shetterly’s original adult version of this story. This is a fine encapsulation of the women scientists who went unheralded for years, now specifically for younger children.
- Big Hair, Don’t Care
(Crystal Swain-Bates)
Nobody loves their hair more than the irrepressible narrator of this book. Perfect for any child that may struggle with self-esteem because of their crown.
- My Friend Maya Loves to Dance
(Cheryl Willis Hudson/Eric Velasquez)
A strong and beautifully rendered take on an otherwise common childrens book topic. And how about that co-ed dance class, eh?
- I’m a Pretty Little Black Girl!
(Betty K. Bynum/Claire Armstrong Parod)
This book takes the ugliness of colorism and turns it completely on its head, celebrating all the shades black girls come in.
- Mae Among the Stars
(Roda Ahmed/Stasia Burrington)
A warm and engaging take on the childhood dreams and observations that made Mae Jemison – the first African American woman to travel into space – put on a helmet.
- Hey Black Child
(Useni Eugene Perkins/Bryan Collier)
A poem-as-book self-esteem building exercise best done out loud. Emphasis on the loud.
- Knock Knock: My Dad’s Dream for Me
(Daniel Beaty /Bryan Collier)
I’m a sucker for a book with a present and affectionate black father in it, and while this one roped me in with that promise, it takes matters further by actually being about what it’s like when your father isn’t present.
- Ruth and the Green Book
(Calvin Alexander Ramsey, Gwen Strauss/Floyd Cooper)
The infamous Green Books and the circumstances that made them necessary during segregation are conveyed here in a careful and intelligent way.
- The Ring Bearer
(Floyd Cooper)
Lots of stories out there about flower girls. Almost none about ring bearers.
- Early Sunday Morning
(Denene Millner/Vanessa Brantley-Newton)
Denene Millner has parlayed her best-selling success in writing non-fiction into a full-blown imprint deal that lets her publish children’s books with a focus on black creators, so if you see a book with “Denene Millner Books” across the top (see #2 above), get it. Early Sunday Morning is a delight of a book, roping in several black traditions in a beautiful package.
- Tea Cakes for Tosh
(Kelly Starling Lyons/E. B. Lewis)
I am also a sucker for grandmothers. This is a political treat of a book that touches on family, slavery, and the importance of traditions.
- Around Our Way on Neighbors’ Day
(Tameka Fryer Brown/Charlotte Riley-Webb)
This book brims with examples of a diverse and well-rounded neighborhood life with irrepressible art to boot.
- This Is the Rope
(Jacqueline Woodson/James Ransome)
The prolific Woodson has been killing the book game for a while now, and this picture book offering takes a common playful activity – jumping rope – and connects it to notions of legacy and history without being heavy-handed.
- I’m a Big Brother Now
(Katura J. Hudson/Sylvia L. Walker)
A good one for that soon-to-be-a-sibling who wants to know what life after the new baby is going to look like, and what their job is.
- Lily Brown’s Paintings
(Angela Johnson/E. B. Lewis)
Every child loves to paint, but few of them are as talented as budding art forger Lily Brown, who tries her hand at capturing the styles of the masters.
- Little Melba and Her Big Trombone
(Katheryn Russell-Brown/Frank Morrison)
A beautifully illustrated and sound-rich biography of important (yet unheralded) trombone player Melba Liston.
(Note: On my first list there was a book about current musical herald Trombone Shorty, so it was good to find a book that essentially says “These things come from traditions. Yes, even the trombone players.”)
- Fishing Day
(Andrea Davis Pinkney/Shane W. Evans)
A girl and her mother go fishing is just about the surprising premise I found this time around. Alas, of course, Jim Crow appears. A reach-across-the-aisle tale.
- Young Cornrows Callin Out the Moon
(Ruth Forman/Cbabi Bayoc)
An ode to Philly brownstone summertime life, this is a vibrant and slightly dialect inflected book-length poem. “Today Was a Good Day” for kids.
- The Hat That Wore Clara B.
(Melanie Turner-Denstaedt/Frank Morrison)
A black woman’s church hat is a sacred thing. They come with their own stories and rituals, and this book does a great job of relaying the layers of tradition associated with them. Black church childrens books are practically a genre unto themselves, and this title is a standard bearer.
- Not Norman: A Goldfish Story
(Kelly Bennett/Noah Z. Jones)
Most kids want pets, but this kid is not feeling Norman the Goldfish. Fish don’t do anything cool…or do they? A cute study in appreciation, responsibility that has a nice wry touch that makes reading it aloud a lot of fun.
- The Moon Over Star
(Dianna Hutts Aston/Jerry Pinkney)
Any story that has a young girl make her cousins build her a spaceship in the backyard is pretty much gold. A period piece (1969) with a wink at Mae Jemison (see #8), suggesting that there just might be enough books about black women and space to make a proper school unit.
- The Quickest Kid in Clarksville
(Pat Zietlow Miller/Frank Morrison)
Two girls face off in a dramatic foot race before the big parade comes featuring Olympic gold medalist Wilma Rudolph. There’s way more drama than I gave a book about a foot race. Like, I got invested.
- Hank’s Big Day
(Evan Kuhlman/Chuck Groenink)
I was confused by this book because the first half of it focused entirely on the adventures of Hank the Pill Bug. I feared the black girl on the cover was mere decoration, only to discover halfway through the book that Hank has essentially been making his way to Amelia, who as it turns out is his best friend. A wonderful testimony about friendship featuring an engaging young girl and her buddy the pill bug.
- Grace for President
(Kelly DiPucchio/LeUyen Pham)
What better time to instill the message in our youth that their civic duty moving forward should largely be to make us forget 2017 ever happened.
- Marvelous Cornelius: Hurricane Katrina and the Spirit of New Orleans
(Phil Bildner/John Parra)
Another New Orleans-focused entry with a ton of heart. Based on the life of French Quarter sanitation worker Cornelius Washington, who was a real character. It is a great slice of community life of the most unique city in America after one of its most trying times. Don’t worry: The hurricane part is brief. It’s mostly neighborhood love. Also, any opportunity to get a room full of kids to yell “Hootie Hoo!” unapologetically simply must be taken advantage of.
17 thoughts on “28 MORE Black Picture Books That Aren’t About Boycotts, Buses or Basketball (2018)”
Additions for your list
Hope learns to jump rope
And
Hope and Andy
Reblogged this on Make The Conversation and commented:
Absolutely loving this book list. It speaks so much to the questions that I asked on this very blog in 2016’s “I am [not] doll parts” and continue to ask today. There are more stories to tell about Black people than slavery and civil rights. This is especially imperative for young children. Youths need to be able to see themselves in this world, their everyday stories like keeping a pet, becoming a big brother/sister, or learning a skill should be visible and celebrated in the books that they read, the toys that they play with, the shows that they watch.
And it’s also important to note that books that include people of color do not ONLY benefit people of color. Everyone benefits from access to diverse characters, settings, and ideas. It’s a chance to learn that people of different races, genders, religions, families, countries, etc. are PEOPLE. On most days, our basic wants and needs are relatively similar.
How a bout “Jabari Jumps” by Gaia Cornwall?
I’d like to add two more picture books our family loves to this marvelous list!:
Bring Me Some Apples & I’ll Make You a Pie, A Story about Edna Lewis
By Robbin Gourley
—Inspired by the childhood of Edna Lewis, the award-winning chef and cookbook author credited by many with starting the “slow food” and “farm to table” movements.
http://www.bookshopsantacruz.com/book/9780618158362
and
Squeak, Rumble, Whomp! Whomp! Whomp!: A Sonic Adventure
By Wynton Marsalis,
Illustrated by Paul Rogers
—A child’s romp—maybe Wynton Marsalis as a boy?—through musical New Orleans.
http://www.bookshopsantacruz.com/book/9780763639914
One more amazing book for the list:
Carefree, Like Me! – Ch. 1: Root the Brave
Written By: Rashad Malik Davis
Illustrated By: Rashad Malik Davis
https://www.ramalikillustrations.com/carefreelikeme
This list is great! Heart Picked: Elizabeth’s Adoption Tale is another great picture book to add!
You’ve shared so many books to enjoy. Thank you! I also love One Hot Summer Day by Nina Crews.
Check out my alphabet book, “The Black Hair Alphabet” where I have a representation of a black hairstyle for each letter of the alphabet. The Black Hair Alphabet https://www.amazon.com/dp/1521393753/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_4MrFAb6F5WN0Q
I am a 3D Artist and was having a conversation amongst peers about how in video games, when making your avatar, black men can choose between an Afro and dreads. I decided to tackle the project and show that there are more than two hairstyles we can have.
Greetings! I just published my 1st book entitled “The Little Brown Girl Experience” which is now available on Amazon.com! I illustrated 19 images of Brown Girls to relate to and be inspired by! It is an interactive Children’s Book that is 62 pages in length and it’s a book that every brown girl should have!
Author: ShaKera Akins
Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/0692984119/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_awdb_t1_x_dWWCAbKK51BE5
I am an old black girl(over 70), but I can’t wait to read all of these beautiful books! The only black character in my childhood books was Sambo.
Here is another interesting book I wrote.
My name is Fatima. Mine too! https://www.amazon.com/dp/1981188517/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_eeBFAbG38R408
My daughter wanted me to write a book about her as she saw me writting other books for children. I did write about her and it is going to be my gift for her on her 4th birthday party this February 11th 2018!So by then keep it a secret! 🙂
Zaynab worries about her best Friends. https://www.amazon.com/dp/1984926403/ref=cm_sw_r_cp_apa_0iBFAb4FRXN8H
Young black author Nia Mya Reese has written 2 children’s books with black characters, “How to Deal with and Care for Your Annoying Little Brother” and “Bully at School: A Bully’s Perspective.” Check her out! https://www.cbsnews.com/news/nia-mya-reese-writes-best-seller-how-to-deal-with-and-care-for-your-annoying-little-brother/